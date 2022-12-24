MP : Atal ji’s favourite food stalls will be set up in Gwalior Gaurav Utsav

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Gwalior Gourav Diwas is being celebrated on Atal ji’s birthday. It should be celebrated in a glorious manner just like a festival. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing a virtual meeting regarding the preparations for Gwalior Gaurav Diwas from the residence office.

Gwalior Collector Shri Kaushalendra Vikram Singh told that on the occasion of Gwalior Gourav Diwas, stalls of Atal ji’s favourite dishes will be specially put up. Gwalior Gaurav Samman will be given to four distinguished persons for their remarkable achievements in the fields of social service, sports, music and science on Gaurav Diwas. He told that on the occasion of Gwalior Gourav Diwas to be held on December 25 at 7:45 pm, Deepotsav will be celebrated by lighting lamps in the city. It will also be broadcast on YouTube so that people can enjoy the festival. Buses are also being arranged for people coming from nearby villages and towns of Gwalior.