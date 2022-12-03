Moving towards the grand finale of Vande Bharatam Dance Festival 2023

New Delhi : The Ministry of Culture has entrusted South Central Zone Cultural Centre, Nagpur with the responsibility of conducting State and Regional level competitions in solo and group dance under this initiative in the member states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

A total of 203 artists selected from the four states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will give their presentations in the zonal level competition to be held on 6 December 2022 at 10 am at the South Central Zone Cultural Center, Nagpur campus. To encourage the artists on this occasion, there will be a special presence of Mrs. Sanjukta Mudgal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

Under this, on 17 and 18 November 2022, the selection process of the first phase of the state level competition was organized at Pu.L.Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, Rabindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi, Mumbai, Maharashtra. In this phase, a total of 22 presentations, including solo and group, have been selected for the regional level.

A total of 130 artists are included in this. Similarly, the selection process of the second phase of the state level competition was organized on 27 November 2022 in Secunderabad, Telangana. In this phase, 10 presentations in solo and group have been selected for the regional level. A total of 73 artists are included in this.

Groups and solo artists selected in this regional level competition will participate in the national level competition organized in Delhi. In this national level competition there will be competition among selected artists from all over the country. In this, selected artists will get an opportunity to perform in the Republic Day celebrations in 2023.

It is a competition of folk dance, tribal dance, classical dance and contemporary dance, fusion dance. In which the age of the participants is between 17 to 30 years.