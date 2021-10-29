Movie time! As theatres reopen, PVR Pictures is all set to rekindle India’s romance with cinema

Mumbai: The pandemic had rendered entertainment to become a largely indoor affair, with content consumption confined to household spaces. However, as the world begins to open up, cinema can be enjoyed on the big screen again, and PVR Pictures is leaving no stone unturned to make sure audiences are spoiled for choice when they return to theatres.

Celebrating cinema’s homecoming in grand style, PVR Pictures is slated to release big-ticket Hollywood flicks like The Contractor, Spencer, Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre, Moonfall, C’mon C’mon, and The 355are also set to hit theatres via PVR Pictures. Amongst this list, some of the notable names are:

The 355

The edge of the seat spy saga features some of the best female talents from Hollywood, with Zero Dark Thirty fame Jessica Chastain, Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, as well as Penélope Cruz and Diane Kruger headlining the star-studded cast.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre

The action extravaganza sees Jason Statham play a daring and elite secret agent who is forced to recruit a Hollywood superstar (Josh Hartnett) in order to save the world. The film marks Jason’s fifth collaboration with Guy Ritchie. Known for his quirky and out of the box directorial style, Richie might just reinvent the action genre with this adrenaline filled ride.

Moonfall

Roland Emmerich is renowned for helming epic disaster spectacles, right from Independence Day and Godzilla to 2012. The filmmaker turns to space for his next adventure, and if the buzz is anything to go by, this will be his biggest one yet.

C’mon C’mon

Mike Mills has brought together a brilliant cast of Joaquin Phoenix, Gaby Hoffman, and Woody Norman in a story of how a man and his young nephew forge a tenuous but transformational relationship when they are unexpectedly thrown together.

Mr. Sanjeev K. Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Ltd. says, “The opening of cinemas will reignite the glory of the silver screens. Our upcoming arrays of big-ticket films are targeted towards making sure the audiences fall in love with the magic of movies again. As a brand, PVR is known to back content that is intriguing, and our latest releases imbibe the same philosophy. The importance of content that is impactful is greater now than ever to breathe back life into the cinemas” Talking about the wide variety of films in store, Mr. Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures Ltd. says, “As a company, we always believe in giving audiences an exciting array of films to choose from. Our upcoming line-up of releases ensures that there is everything for someone and something for everyone when they return to the movies after a long wait!”

With their firm commitment to world cinema, PVR Pictures will also bring films from other parts of Asia to Indian shores. While “Blackpink: The Movie” chronicles the journey of South Korea’s most beloved musical girl band, Japanese productions like “My Hero Academia: Movie 3”, “Kimetsu Orchestra Concert” and “Fate/Grand Order – Final Singularity” shall serve as a unique treat for anime fans.

Cinema has always been an integral part of India’s ethos, and after a long break, PVR Pictures is welcoming audiences back to the movies with the finest selection of films.