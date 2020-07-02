Movement of record 73 fertiliser rakes in a single day on June 30, 2020

New Delhi: Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers Shri D. V. Sadananda Gowda today congratulated officers of Department of Fertilisers and expressed gratitude to Ministry of Railways for helping move 73 fertiliser rakes in a single day on June 30, 2020. “Till date, this is a record number of fertiliser rakes moved in a single day,” he stated.

During the month of June this year, average movement of Fertilizer rakes was 56.5 per day. It’s also a record number for any June month historically.

He added that the Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is committed to make available affordable fertilisers at appropriate time to farmers. So far for ongoing Kharif season, the Central Government in close coordination with State Governments has ensured steady supply of fertilisers in adequate quantity to farmers across the country.

