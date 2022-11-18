MoU will be signed with country’s leading institutions to enable MSMEs and startups

New Delhi : With the aim of making startups and MSMEs commercially and technically competent and strong along with providing new marketing opportunities, MoUs will be signed with reputed government/non-government organizations of the country. This programme will be held on November 22 at 2 pm at the Brilliant Convention Center in Indore in the presence of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan. A workshop will also be organized by ONDC in the second-session of the programme.

MoUs will be signed with 10 institutions in the programme. In this, an MoU will also be signed with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), an organization of the Government of India. It is an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. ONDC is a network based on open protocols which provides a platform for local commerce in areas including mobility, grocery, food orders, delivery, hotel booking and travel. Its aim is to create new opportunities, curb digital monopolies, support micro, small and medium enterprises and small traders and help bring them on the online platform.

The MOU with ONDS will extend benefit and co-operation to MSMEs and startups. This will help in organizing workshops to train small scale industries, startups and market participants. The ONDC network will facilitate on-boarding of relevant market participants. The network will also have the facility to connect with other existing participants.

As a result of the policies of the state government, a favorable environment has been created to enable startups and MSMEs in the state. Taking advantage of this favorable environment, now a better eco-system has to be created in the state. For this, it is necessary to take co-operation of startups and organizations associated with MSMEs or working for them, so that the state can get the benefit of everyone’s cooperation, suggestions and expertise to ensure overall development.