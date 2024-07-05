National

MoU Signed Between GSV and Airbus, Railway Minister Lauds Partnership

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) and Airbus signed an MoU in the presence of Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, along with MoS Ravneet Singh Bittu. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw commended Airbus for fulfilling commitments, a hallmark of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. He underscored the government’s commitment to comprehensive development across aviation, civil highways, railways, and road transportation, aligned with the ethos of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.”

