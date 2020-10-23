Motorola launches their foldable smartphone, motorola razr 5G in India

Bhubaneswar : Motorola, today launched the all new motorola razr 5G, the refined, enhanced and powerful successor of the earlier generation razr in India. Designed to withstand up to 200,000 flips^ along with a water repellant design, the razr 5G is not just more durable but packs best in class, pioneering and game changing features across the board. Some of the key features include the world’s most advanced 48MP f/1.7 selfie camera with OIS that can also be used as a rear camera when the device is open, a metal and glass body with 3D formed glass and 7000 series aluminum, a revolutionary 2.7” secondary quick view display that lets you do everything without even opening the phone. The razr 5G is also a global ready 5G smartphone and has 5G support for over 25 markets. Details of its key features are given below:

The updated chin design reduces the device size while also enabling 5G performance by housing two of the four 5G antennas. All this is powered by a robust Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 765G processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB Storage. Even power-hungry 5G has met its match with our new 2800mAh battery which is positively impacted with a power efficient 7nm chipset and the massively capable quick view display which reduces the main screen usage of the device significantly. With the new razr, you can go all day without recharging.5Despite the added complexity of 5G and a larger battery, the next generation maintains the slim, cohesive design our consumers and industry experts love. The razr 5G comes with Android 10, with 2 assured OS upgrades and 3 years of security upgrades.

The much-anticipated Motorola razr 5G will be available in an ultra-sophisticated and uber premium Polished Graphite colour. Pre-booking starts 5th October and sales start 12th October at all leading retail stores and online on Flipkart at a price of INR 1,24,999. The effective price will be INR 1,14,999 for HDFC credit card and debit/credit card EMI transactions with a 10,000 Instant discount / cashback offer.

