Motivational Talk on ‘Leading a Stress-Free Life’ – an initiative by Odisha Library Academy

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Library Academy is going to live broadcast of its 10th successive Webinar on the theme “How to Lead a Stress-Free Life in your own Profession on 18th July 2020, (Saturday) 11 AM (IST India) by Mr. Tapas Dasmohapatra, Internationally renowned Motivational Speaker and Co-Founder, ‘POSSIBLERS’. This will inspire all the professionals working in different sectors as well as the general public for their stressful daily lives, and help them how to overcome those. Needless to mention, after the Coronavirus pandemic spread around the globe, Odisha Library Academy Study Circle has successively conducted nine such webinars and addressed several such useful topics by the renowned experts across the globe from different fields. All of these webinars become viral over the YouTube channel of the OLA and highly appreciated by the viewers. This webinar will be chaired by Dr. Banambar Sahoo, ICMR-RMRC, Bhubaneswar & President, OLA, and will be coordinated by Mr. Bijoy Ketan Panda, TCS Bhubaneswar & Joint Secretary, OLA along with Mr. Sisir Kumar Mohanty, ICAR-CIFA Bhubaneswar. It is free, open to all, and no prior registration is required. Viewers need to fetch the YouTube channel of the Odisha Library Academy (https://www.youtube.com/c/OdishaLibraryAcademy) on coming Saturday at 11:00 am as stated by Dr. Basudev Mohanty, IOP Bhubaneswar & Secretary, OLA along with Dr. Bihuti Bhushan Sahu, IIT Bhubaneswa & Webinar Advisor. To host and broadcast the webinar, the technical support will be provided by Mr. Niranjan Mohapatra, NCDS, Bhubaneswar along with Mr. Satyajit Nayak, CSIR-CRRI New Delhi and Mr. Jayanta Kumar Sahu, Sambalpur University as Webinar System Administrators.

To view the webinar, viewers may subscribe OLA’s YouTube Channel @ https://www.youtube.com/c/OdishaLibraryAcademy

