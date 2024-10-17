Mothercare plc and Reliance Brands Holding UK Limited announce strategic Joint Venture for South Asia  

JV to own Mothercare brand and all its IP assets for India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Bangladesh region

Mumbai : Mothercare plc (“Mothercare” or the “Company”), a global specialist in products for parents and young children, and Reliance Brands Holding UK Limited (“RBL UK”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Brands Limited, today announced the formation of a new joint venture that will own the Mothercare brand and its intellectual property assets related to the regions of India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and Bangladesh.

Under the agreement, RBL UK will hold a 51% stake in the joint venture, while Mothercare Global Brand Limited will retain the residual 49% interest. RBLUK will acquire the stake for a cash consideration of £16 million. This joint venture will act as the franchisor of the Mothercare brand in the specified South Asian regions, unlocking new growth opportunities while leveraging the strengths of both organizations.

“Mothercare has been a trusted name for parents in India for years, and this joint venture marks an exciting new chapter in our partnership. It’s been incredibly rewarding to work alongside the talented Mothercare team, and this deeper collaboration reflects the strong relationship we’ve built over time. I’m excited about the opportunities this new era brings as we continue to expand the brand’s presence across South Asia,” said Darshan Mehta, Managing Director, Reliance Brands Limited.

Reliance Brands first acquired the rights to the UK-based Mothercare brand for the Indian market in 2018 and currently operates 87 stores across 25 cities, in addition to a strong presence on e-commerce platforms.

Clive Whiley, Chairman of Mothercare, commented, “Today’s agreement strengthens our operations in South Asia through an even closer working relationship with Reliance, our existing valued franchise partner, and underlines the intrinsic value of the Mothercare brand strength. We have renewed confidence in the opportunity that this reinvigorated joint-venture now presents. We look forward to working even more closely with Reliance Brands as our joint venture partner and not just as a franchisee in the region, moving forward together.”

Key Highlights of the Joint Venture: