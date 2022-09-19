Mother of Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi passes away

Mumbai : It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing away of Damayanthi Amma, the mother of Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma). At 97 years old, Damayanthi Amma succumbed to old age at her home in Amritapuri Ashram in the Kollam District of Kerala, passed at 2:50 pm today.

She was the wife of the late Shri Sugunanandan of the Edammannel House, Amritapuri, Karunagappally. The cremation shall take place at the Amritapuri Ashram, with the date and time to be announced soon.

In addition to Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, Damayanthi Amma’s sons and daughters are Kasthuri Bhai, Subhagan (late), Sugunamma, Sajini, Suresh Kumar, Sathish Kumar, and Sudhir Kumar. Her sons-in-law and daughters-in-law include Rishikesh, Shaji, Raju, Geetha, Rajashree, and Maneesha.

