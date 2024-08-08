MoTA Partners with IISc Bengaluru for Tribal Student Training in Semiconductor Technology

Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA), Government of India, has entrusted the project ‘Semiconductor Fabrication & Characterization Training for Students from Tribal Community’ to Centre for Nano Science and Engineering, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru under the central sector scheme – Tribal Research Information, Education, Communication and Events (TRI-ECE) during the financial year 2023-24. The project aims to deliver 2100 NSQF-certified level 6.0 & 6.5 training in semiconductor technology to tribal students over three years.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs in collaboration with IISc Bangalore will provide basic training to 1500 tribal students and advanced training to 600 tribal students, in semiconductor technology over the next three years. All tribal students who possess a degree in one of the engineering subjects, are eligible to apply for the program.

As informed by IISC, Bengaluru, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) has created 6 large Nano centers (including IISc) for delivering training in Semiconductor technology. The degree programs at these nano centers have representation from tribal community, as per the reservation policies. Other than degree programs the nano centers also run short term training programs under INUP program https://inup-i2i.in/inup_wrapper/home.php. However, the program with MoTA is the first training program dedicated exclusively to tribal communities.