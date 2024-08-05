MoSPI Introduces e-Sankhyiki Portal for Efficient Data Management and Sharing

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has launched e-Sankhyiki portal on 29th June 2024 with the objective to establish a comprehensive data management and sharing system for ease of dissemination of official statistics in the country. It consists of two modules viz. Data Catalogue and Macro Indicators. Data Catalogue Module lists the major data assets of the Ministry with the facility for users to search and download data. Macro Indicators module offers time series data of Macro indicators of four key products of this Ministry with features for filtering and visualizing along with metadata.

Adoption of Data Safety measures is a continuous process. The major steps taken in this regard, including in the last three years, are storage of data in cloud facility of National Informatics Centre (NIC), Security audit of applications & Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) implementation of the domains, Vulnerability Assessment, compliance of guidelines issued by agencies like NIC, Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) etc. In addition , CERT-In under the Ministry of Electronics and Information technology (MeitY) also undertakes various activities like issuance of advisories and guidelines for cyber/information security, conduct of sensitization programmes/trainings/workshops, operating Cyber Threat exchange platform & Cyber Swachhta Kendra, formulation of a Cyber Crisis Management Plan, setting up of National Cyber Coordination Centre (NCCC) and empanelment of security auditing organisations etc. for data safety.