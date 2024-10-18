MoSPI Implements Swachhata Activities for a Cleaner Workplace Under Special Campaign 4.0

In compliance to the Special Campaign 4.0 conducted during 02nd October to 31st October, MoSPI has been conducting various activities in order to make the clean and conducive environment to the officers/officials and other staff of the Ministry. Accordingly, the following activities have been carried out:

1. Upgradation of Parking area:

New parking sheds are installed at Khurshid Lal Bhawan.

Before:

After:

2. Beautification of exterior of K.L. Bhawan:

The KL Bhawan campus does not have a distinct boundary separating it from Eastern Court. To maintain a clean appearance, MoSPI has installed a new GRC boundary wall to give an aesthetic look to the campus.

Before:

After:

3. Renovation of the Park adjacent to the Main Gate of K. L. Bhawan:

The park adjacent to the main gate was in poor condition. MoSPI renovated it to improve its condition for use of officials and other visitors.

Before:

After:

4. Installation of the new Work Station:

The old workstations are being replaced with new ergonomic ones to provide a cleaner environment for the Ministry’s officials in different division of MoSPI.

Before:

After: