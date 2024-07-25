MoS Suresh Gopi Reports Surge in CNG Vehicle Registrations

Prev Post
MoS for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi reported a significant rise in CNG vehicle sales in recent years. As of July 22, over 72.1 lakh CNG vehicles have been registered across India. In a Lok Sabha written reply, Gopi explained that the development of City Gas Distribution networks, including CNG stations, is managed by entities authorized by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board.
