MoS Smt. Anupriya Patel lays foundation stone of ‘Chunar Logistics Park’ in Mirzapur, UP

New Delhi : Minister of State (MoS) for Commerce & Industry, Smt. Anupriya Patel today said ‘Chunar Logistics Park’ will pave the way for development of the people of Chunar and surrounding areas. She was addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony for ‘Chunar Logistics Park’ in Mirzapur, UP. Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology virtually attended the event as a Chief Guest.

At the outset Smt. Patel thanked Minister of Railways, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw for taking keen interest and providing continuous cooperation of the Ministry of Railways in facilitating the setting up of Logistics Park.

Noting that the carpet and handicraft industries of Chunar, Mirzapur and surrounding areas are not only nationally renowned, but also internationally recognized for their uniqueness and quality, Smt Patel emphasized that the state-of-the art ‘Chunar Logistics Park’ will cater to the long felt needs of local exporters, importers and traders for their export, import and domestic trade requirements.

Stating that the Project will meet the business needs of Eastern UP and adjoining areas, the Minister said all necessary facilities and assistance will be provided to exporters and importers to promote exports and imports under various schemes of the Government.

The Minister emphasized that the setting up of Logistics Park will also lead to a significant increase in employment generation. It will also play an important role in promoting rail freight transportation and reduce logistics cost and transit time, thereby giving a fillip to the local carpet and handicrafts industry.

Smt Patel informed that initially under this project, a facility for around 400 containers will be developed and 2000 square mtr Godowns will be provided for storage and handling of cargo. The facility will also include round the clock security, CCTV cameras, state-of-the-art container handling equipment. She added that based on the requirement of trade and industry and keeping in view the commercial viability, the services in the Logistics Park will be expanded in a phased manner.

Minister expressed confidence that the ‘Chunar Logistics Park’ will surely prove to be a milestone in accelerating the pace of development of Chunar and nearby region.