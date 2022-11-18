MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits Nagaland Pavilion at IITF

New Delhi : The Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar today visited the Nagaland Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair being held in Pragati Maidan here.

He took rounds of the different stalls that have been put up various state departments, non-government organisations and artisans of the state.

MoS Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar visiting Nagaland Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair

The Minister met Neihunuo Sorhie from Nagaland – a recipient of the National Handloom Award (twice) and the Sant Kabir Award and commended her for making valuable contributions in keeping handloom heritage alive.

The Minister also visited the stall of Dream Dragon Fruit Farm – and met the young Naga lady entrepreneur Lucy Ngullie, who owns the farm and has forayed into production of organic dragon fruit wine.

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar has visited Nagaland twice in the past year to review developmental works in the state including Kiphire, an aspirational district. He had inaugurated the National Institute of Electronics and Information and Technology (NIELIT) centre in Dimapur and held meetings with community people, district officials, social workers, business community representatives and students during his visits. He had also visited Zunheboto, the first Union Minister to do so in a span of four decades. “I have a long history with the North East going back to my childhood when my father served there,” the Minister added.