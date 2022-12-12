MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar to visit Dubai to attend the India Global Forum

New Delhi : The Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be attending the India Global Forum at Dubai on 13-15 December 2022. IGF is the agenda-setting forum for international business and global leaders.

The Minister will be reaching later tonight and will attend an array of meetings from tomorrow. His day will begin by attending the Ministerial Roundtable – Globalisation of the Indian Tech and Innovation Talent. This roundtable will comprise of over 50 leaders from the tech sectors across India, the UAE, and the UK together with Ministers, CEOs, and other relevant stakeholders from these international ecosystems. The Minister will thereafter have interactions with Industry Leaders, Entrepreneurs, Startups and Innovators through the course of the day. The objective of these interactions is to assess avenues of collaborations with entrepreneurs who are aspirational of expanding their footprint in India.

The Minister is also scheduled to have a discussion about the globalization of the India Stack. Over the last few years, India’s success with its cost effective and scalable Digital Public Infrastructure has drawn a lot of interest from countries across the globe. These initiatives, started under the stewardship of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, are now offered to the world – establishing India as a trusted Technology partner to the world.

Later, the Minister will be meeting his counterpart H.E. Omar bin Sultan Al Olama who is the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications for the UAE government. He will also join him for a joint session at the IGF Titled – Partners in Disruption & Innovation. The discussion will identify the levers to make technological collaborations between India and UAE a success. https://indiaglobalforum.com/