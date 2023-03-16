MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar to interact with students of SKSJTI Bengaluru at a ‘New India for Young India’ session

Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be in Bengaluru on a three-day official visit from tomorrow.

The Minister will be addressing a session on ‘New India for Young India’ at Jnana Jyoti Auditorium and will interact with the students from Sri Krishna Rajendra Silver Jubilee Technological Institute (SKSJTI), Bengaluru.

As part of this initiative, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar has visited over 43 colleges across the country in the past 18 months during which he has interacted with students, Startups and entrepreneurs on the opportunities available for them in New India and the efforts by the Narendra Modi Government to catalyse India Techade.

Such sessions are very well received by students, college authorities and aim at inspiring students. The Minister, who himself has been a chip designer and a successful entrepreneur, also shares anecdotes from his life journey and answers all questions posed by students about Future Ready Skills, Technology, Entrepreneurship & Startups ecosystem amongst others.

It is expected that the session will be attended by over 1,000 students at Jnana Auditorium.