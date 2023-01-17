MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar to attend the felicitation programme of 200 tribal women under the Grameen Udyami Scheme

Grameen Udyami Scheme was launched to augment skill training in tribal communities for their inclusive and sustainable growth

Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar will attend the felicitation ceremony of over 200 tribal women who have successfully completed training under Phase 3 of the Grameen Udyami Scheme in Jharkhand tomorrow.

Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Shri Arjun Munda and Shri Sameer Oran, Member of Rajya Sabha will be present at the function that will be held at Gandhi Sabhagar, Bishunpur, Gumla.

After felicitating the awardees, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar will have an interactive session with the trainers and trainees about their experiences under this programme.

The Grameen Udyami Scheme was launched to augment skill training in tribal communities for their inclusive and sustainable growth. Under the programme, the endeavor is to multi skill India’s youth and impart functional skills to them for enabling livelihoods.

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has emphasized on the involvement of tribal communities in the workforce, ensuring their holistic development to make them self-reliant and contained within their respective geographies.

It is implemented under the Sansadiya Sankul Pariyojana with an aim to expand the rural/local economy, enhance employment opportunities, reduce forced migration and also lead to the conservation of natural resources.

In the absence of skill and education, organized sectors have traditionally had minimal contribution in tribal livelihood as compared to the national average.