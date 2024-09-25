MoS Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel to Inaugurate National Conference on PESA Act Tomorrow in New Delhi

Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel will inaugurate National Conference on the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 (PESA) tomorrow at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC), New Delhi. The inaugural session of the PESA Conference will feature a special video message from the Union Minister of Panchayati Raj Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh. Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj Shri Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs Shri Vibhu Nayar and Panchayat representatives and functionaries from ten PESA States and representatives of organizations will also be present in the occasion. This significant event will be focused on the upliftment of tribal communities.

The inaugural session will include addresses from Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel, Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Shri Durgadas Uikey, Panchayati Raj Ministers from Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, Shri Vivek Bharadwaj and Shri Vibhu Nayar will deliver the keynote address during the valedictory session.

More than 500 participants from across the ten PESA States are expected to attend the day-long National Conference, which marks the second National Conference on PESA, following the success of the first National Conference on PESA held on 18th November, 2021. The PESA – GPDP Portal and Seven Specialized Training Modules will be launched to enhance the effectiveness of Gram Panchayat Development Plans and training initiatives. The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has developed comprehensive training modules on the Provisions of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 – widely known as the PESA Act. To ensure these modules reach every corner of the Scheduled Areas, PESA States have been encouraged to translate them into local languages and dialects, enabling greater accessibility at the grassroots level. This year’s National Conference on PESA aims to promote holistic and inclusive development in PESA villages through Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDPs) while strengthening PESA Gram Sabhas. In alignment with this goal, the Ministry has strategically integrated innovative digital initiatives, resulting in the launch of the PESA – GPDP portal – a transformative step towards digital governance for tribal communities.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj is emphasizing the importance of PESA for Local Governance in the Fifth Schedule Areas. The conference gives emphasis to the Government’s commitment to implementing PESA effectively, empowering tribal populations and ensuring that the benefits of relevant Government Schemes are accessible at the grassroots level. This initiative reflects the first 100 days of the current government and aims to mainstream tribal welfare in alignment with the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

The conference will include panel discussions on key topics, such as “PESA Gram Sabha: Visualising the Way Forward”, “Strengthening the PESA Economies: Forest Rights Act (FRA), Minor Forest Produce (MFP) and Minor Minerals” and “Empowering the Last Mile: Saturation of PESA Training Modules and Effective IEC”. Participation from organizations like TEER Foundation, Akhil Bharatiya Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram (ABVKA), TRIF India, Teesari Sarkar Abhiyan will provide valuable insights during Technical Sessions.

The PESA Conference emphasizes a whole-of-the-government approach to integrate a whole-of-the-society strategy for PESA implementation. There will be a concerted focus on Information, Education and Communication (IEC) interventions to empower and expedite the implementation of PESA. The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has taken firm steps to collaborate with all stakeholders to empower tribal communities and strengthen their participation in governance.