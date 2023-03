MoS for Textiles Darshana Jardosh addressed the conference on ‘Evolving Sustainability & Circularity in Textile & Apparel Industry: Roadmap to Sustainable Development Goals’ in New Delhi.

The country’s textile & apparel exports reached an all-time high of $44.4 billion.

“We need to work on the ‘5F’ formula – from farm to fiber, fiber to factory, factory to fashion, and from fashion to foreign,” said MoS for Textiles @DarshanaJardosh.