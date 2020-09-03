MoRTH surpasses NH construction target for April-August period of this year; Over 3100 km NH constructed against a target of about 2700 km

New Delhi: Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has surpassed its target for construction of National Highways in the country till the past weekend. During April to August this year, 3181 kilometre NH length was constructed against the target of 2771 kms for this period. This includes 2104 kms by State PWDs, 879 kms by NHAI, and 198 kms by NHIDCL.

Further, 3300 km length of NH works have been awarded in this year till August, which is more than double of the 1367 kms during the same period last year. This includes 2167 kms of NH by PWDs, 793 kms by NHAI, and 341 kms by NHIDCL.

Sanctions were issued for construction of 2983 kilometres of NHs all over the country during this period. This includes 1265 kms by PWDs, 1183 kms by NHAI, and 535 kms by NHIDCL.

