MoRTH Report Details Toll Collection Mechanisms and Performance on Indian Highways

Details of User fee collection on National Highways operational under NHAI in the last five years are at Annexure.

As per Rule 5 of National Highways Fee Rules, 2008, the user fee rate is revised every year. Accordingly, during last five years, user fee rates have been revised five times.

In the recent annual revision of user fee rates with effect from 03.06.2024, base rates for the calculation of user fee rates have increased as under:

Category of Vehicles Base rates for Financial Year 2023-24 Base rates for Financial Year 2024-25 Percentage Increase in Base Rates Car / Jeep / Van 1.4301 1.4666 2.55% LCV /LGV or Mini Bus 2.3102 2.3691 2.55% Truck Bus (2 Axle) 4.8403 4.9639 2.55% 3-Axle Commercial Vehicle 5.2804 5.4151 2.55% HCM / EME/ MAV (4-6 Axle) 7.5905 7.7843 2.55% OSV (7 or more axle) 9.2407 9.4765 2.55%

Average increase in user fee rates is 2.55% from FY 2023-24.

During Financial Year 2023-24, total fee collection at National Highway fee plaza operational under NHAI was Rs 54,811.13 Cr. Expected increase in user fee collection solely due to revision in fee rates @ 2.55% on previous collection amount is Rs. 1400 Cr (approx.)

Annexure