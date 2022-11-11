MoRTH issues award for first MMLP in the Country

New Delhi : In line to the vision of Prime Minister and under the “PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP)” launched in Oct 2021 that brings 16 Union Ministries together, including Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and aimed at improving multi-modal connectivity and last mile connectivity across the country, MoRTH is developing 35 Multi-Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs), out of which 15 MMLPs are prioritized in the next three years. Further, in order to make the industry more efficient and resilient, National Logistics Policy (NLP) was launched in 2022 which focuses on these two key areas i.e., Effective integration between different agencies in the logistics ecosystem and deploying and embracing newer technologies to smoothen the process flow.

Pioneering the pace of building a countrywide state-of-the-art multi-modal infrastructure, MoRTH has made significant progress under this National Master Plan and embarking on the same MMLP Chennai at Mappedu being developed in 184.27 acres is 1st MMLP awarded to M/s Reliance Industries Limited for which Prime Minister laid the Foundation Stone on 26.05.2022.

MMLPs by MoRTH also lays the foundation of development of such large-scale state of the art infrastructure projects in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode for which both the Central Government and State Government have come together and a Government SPV formed amongst National Highways Logistics Management Limited, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, Chennai Port Authority & Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation. The estimated project cost is Rs 1424 Crore. Total concession period is 45 years. The SPV will provide 4 lane NH connectivity of 5.4 Km with estimated cost of Rs 104 Crore and new rail siding to the MMLP site of length ~10.5 Km with estimated cost of Rs 217 Crore.

The MMLP will be developed in three phases with estimated developer investment of Rs 783 Crore Phase-1 development is targeted within 2 years i.e., by 2025 leading to commercial operations. MMLP at Chennai which is strategically located at ~52 Km from Chennai Port, 80 Km from Ennore Port, 87 Km from Katupalli Airport will be a focal point of logistics in the southern region. It is estimated to a cater to 7.17 Million Metric Tonne (MMT) cargo in horizon period of 45 years.

