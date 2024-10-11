Mortal Remains of Missing ICG Pilot Recovered Off Porbandar Coast After Month-Long Search

The mortal remains of Commandant Rakesh Kumar Rana, the missing pilot of the Advanced Light Helicopter MK-III of Indian Coast Guard (ICG) which made an emergency landing last month, have been retrieved approximately 55 kms south west off the coast of Porbandar. The Commandant, who was the helicopter’s pilot-in-command, was on a medical evacuation mission along with one pilot and two air crew divers to evacuate a seriously injured crew member from Motor Tanker Hari Leela.

The helicopter had to make an emergency landing on September 02, 2024, after which ICG along with the Indian Navy launched a massive search and rescue operation for the missing personnel. One crew was rescued, while the mortal remains of three others were recovered on September 03, 2024. After over 70 air sorties and involvement of multiple ships, the mortal remains of Commandant Rakesh Kumar Rana were retrieved on October 10, 2024.

The mortal remains of the brave soul will be cremated as per service traditions and honour.