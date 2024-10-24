Mormugao Port Authority recognized globally as an incentive provider on the Environmental Ship Index (ESI) platform

Mormugao Port Authority has gained global recognition by being listed as an incentive provider on the Environment Ship Index (ESI) portal, acknowledged by the International Association of Ports and Harbours (IAPH). This achievement highlights the port’s commitment to promoting environmentally friendly practices for seagoing vessels.

Mormugao Port is India’s first port to introduce Green Ship Incentives through the ESI, aligning with global efforts to reduce air emissions in shipping. The port’s incentive program, ‘Harit Shrey,’ launched in October 2023, offers discounts on port charges based on ESI scores, rewarding ships with higher environmental performance.

In August 2024, the Secretary General of IAPH praised Mormugao Port’s efforts in joining the ESI Programme and raising awareness of green shipping incentives in the region. Mormugao stands out in Asia alongside Japan and Oman, which also offer similar incentives.

Since the introduction of the “Harit Shrey scheme,” many ships have benefited from the incentives aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This initiative supports the broader goal of achieving long-term emission reductions in maritime operations. The port authority has also submitted the scheme for the IAPH Sustainability Awards under the World Port Sustainability Programme (WPSP), emphasizing its dedication to sustainable practices.

This recognition positions Mormugao Port as a key player in advancing sustainable maritime practices, contributing to international efforts in reducing carbon emissions and improving air quality.