Mormugao Port Authority Gains Global Recognition for Green Ship Incentives

Mormugao Port Authority has gained global recognition as an incentive provider on the Environmental Ship Index (ESI) platform, becoming India’s first port to implement Green Ship Incentives. Its program, “Harit Shrey,” launched in October 2023, offers discounts on port charges for ships with higher ESI scores, encouraging better environmental performance.
