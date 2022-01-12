More than one crore to perform Surya Namaskar on Makar Sankranti: Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi : The Ministry of AYUSH is all prepared for the global Surya Namaskar Demonstration programme on 14 January 2022, under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations and is hopeful to see more than acrore people’s participation against the target of 75 lakh.

In a virtual press meet, today, Minister of AYUSH Shri Sarbananda Sonowal said that Surya Namaskar demonstration on Makar Sankranti is more relevant in the current resurgence of Covid-19.“It is a proven fact that Surya Namaskar builds up vitality and immunity and therefore is able to keep corona at bay.​​We have set a target of 75 lakh people participating in the programme, but seeing registration and our preparedness, I am hopeful of crossing the limit of one crore,” he said.

“The Ministry of Ayush has launched this Programme under the direction and guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narender Modi.” he Said.

​In this virtual meeting, Minister of State for AYUSH, Dr Munjapara MahendraBhai said that Surya Namaskar rejuvenates Mind and body. “Yogaeffects on molecular genetics are being studied” he said.

Secretary Ayush Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said that this programme is a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. “It is Surya Namaskar for Vitality, Jeevani Shakti Keliye Surya Namaskar”, he said.

All leading Yoga Institutes both from India and abroad, Indian Yoga Association, National Yoga Sports Federation, Yoga Certification Board, FIT India, and many Government & Non Government organizations are participating in this worldwide program. Celebrities and Sports personalities are expected to promote Surya Namaskar through video messages. Players and staff of SAI will also participate in the programme.

Participants and Yoga enthusiasts can register themselves on respective portals and will have to upload Videos of performing Surya Namaskar on 14th January. The registration links are available on respective websites and are widely distributed by the Ayush Ministry.

Participants and Yoga enthusiasts can register themselves on the portals namely:

https://yoga.ayush.gov.in/suryanamaskar

https://yogacertificationboard.nic.in/suryanamaskar/

https://www.75suryanamaskar.com