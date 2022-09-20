More than 9 lakh Vaccine doses administered today till 7 pm

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 216.93 Crore (2,16,93,78,029) today. More than 9 lakh (9,62,292) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10414904 2nd Dose 10114559 Precaution Dose 6953412 FLWs 1st Dose 18436243 2nd Dose 17711776 Precaution Dose 13525643 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 40848783 2nd Dose 31320096 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61885825 2nd Dose 52878566 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561112931 2nd Dose 515149905 Precaution Dose 86611242 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204001583 2nd Dose 196820333 Precaution Dose 45207249 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127648886 2nd Dose 123046538 Precaution Dose 45689555 Cumulative 1st dose administered 1024349155 Cumulative 2nd dose administered 947041773 Precaution Dose 197987101 Total 2169378029

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 20th September, 2022 (613th Day) HCWs 1st Dose 17 2nd Dose 296 Precaution Dose 4635 FLWs 1st Dose 28 2nd Dose 316 Precaution Dose 8138 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 15441 2nd Dose 30915 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5539 2nd Dose 13632 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 12096 2nd Dose 39597 Precaution Dose 504158 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 1963 2nd Dose 8833 Precaution Dose 213109 Over 60 years 1st Dose 1193 2nd Dose 6193 Precaution Dose 96193 Cumulative 1st dose administered 36277 Cumulative 2nd dose administered 99782 Precaution Dose 826233 Total 962292

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.