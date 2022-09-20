National

More than 9 lakh Vaccine doses administered today till 7 pm

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 216.93 Crore (2,16,93,78,029today. More than 9 lakh (9,62,292) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10414904
2nd Dose 10114559
Precaution Dose 6953412
FLWs 1st Dose 18436243
2nd Dose 17711776
Precaution Dose 13525643
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 40848783
  2nd Dose 31320096
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61885825
  2nd Dose 52878566
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561112931
2nd Dose 515149905
Precaution Dose 86611242
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204001583
2nd Dose 196820333
Precaution Dose 45207249
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127648886
2nd Dose 123046538
Precaution Dose 45689555
Cumulative 1st dose administered 1024349155
Cumulative 2nd dose administered 947041773
Precaution Dose 197987101
Total 2169378029

 

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 20th September, 2022 (613th Day)
HCWs 1st Dose 17
2nd Dose 296
Precaution Dose 4635
FLWs 1st Dose 28
2nd Dose 316
Precaution Dose 8138
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 15441
  2nd Dose 30915
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5539
  2nd Dose 13632
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 12096
2nd Dose 39597
Precaution Dose 504158
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 1963
2nd Dose 8833
Precaution Dose 213109
Over 60 years 1st Dose 1193
2nd Dose 6193
Precaution Dose 96193
Cumulative 1st dose administered 36277
Cumulative 2nd dose administered 99782
Precaution Dose 826233
Total 962292

 

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

