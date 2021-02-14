More than 82 lakhs beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID-19

New Delhi: India has been recording a steady decline in the number of daily new deaths since 1st October 2020. 92 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Since 1st October 2020, the nation has seen an unabated decline in Case Fatality Rate. The Case Fatality Rate today stands below 1.5 (1.43%). India’s Case Fatality Rate is one of the lowest in the world.

More than 1.06 Cr (1,06,11,731) people have recovered so far. 11,016 patients have recovered and got discharged in the last 24 hours. India’s Recovery Rate of 97.31% is amongst the highest in the world. The difference between the recovered and active cases has grown to 1,04,74,164 today.

As on 14thFebruary, 2021, till 8:00 AM, the cumulative number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against COVID19 in the country has surpassed 82 lakhs.

82,63,858 beneficiaries have been vaccinated through 1,72,852 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am today. These include 59,84,018 HCWs (1st dose), 23,628 HCWs (2nd dose) and 22,56,212 FLWs (1st dose).

The 2nd dose of COVID19 vaccination started yesterday for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the 1st dose.

S. No. State/UT Beneficiaries vaccinated 1st Dose 2nd Dose Total Doses 1 A & N Islands 3,646 0 3,646 2 Andhra Pradesh 3,56,521 5,820 3,62,341 3 Arunachal Pradesh 15,633 461 16,094 4 Assam 1,27,566 2,215 1,29,781 5 Bihar 4,91,233 0 4,91,233 6 Chandigarh 8,660 143 8,803 7 Chhattisgarh 2,61,274 833 2,62,107 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 2,922 41 2,963 9 Daman & Diu 1,121 30 1,151 10 Delhi 1,89,351 1,856 1,91,207 11 Goa 13,166 517 13,683 12 Gujarat 6,80,326 0 6,80,326 13 Haryana 1,95,745 588 1,96,333 14 Himachal Pradesh 81,482 475 81,957 15 Jammu & Kashmir 1,28,822 807 1,29,629 16 Jharkhand 1,99,008 1,873 2,00,881 17 Karnataka 4,96,159 0 4,96,159 18 Kerala 3,56,322 0 3,56,322 19 Ladakh 2,904 77 2,981 20 Lakshadweep 1,776 0 1,776 21 Madhya Pradesh 5,57,105 0 5,57,105 22 Maharashtra 6,82,420 189 6,82,609 23 Manipur 22,362 55 22,417 24 Meghalaya 13,998 91 14,089 25 Mizoram 11,494 74 11,568 26 Nagaland 9,684 0 9,684 27 Odisha 4,11,939 0 4,11,939 28 Puducherry 5,953 71 6,024 29 Punjab 1,03,799 59 1,03,858 30 Rajasthan 6,09,568 0 6,09,568 31 Sikkim 8,335 0 8,335 32 Tamil Nadu 2,46,420 1,154 2,47,574 33 Telangana 2,78,915 3,273 2,82,188 34 Tripura 69,196 366 69,562 35 Uttar Pradesh 8,58,602 0 8,58,602 36 Uttarakhand 1,08,974 0 1,08,974 37 West Bengal 5,12,772 2,345 5,15,117 38 Miscellaneous 1,15,057 215 1,15,272 Total 82,40,230 23,628 82,63,858

As on Day-29 of the vaccination drive (13th February, 2021), a total of 2,96,211 beneficiaries received vaccination. Out of which, 2,72,583 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 8,071 sessions for 1st dose and 23,628 HCWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

The country is witnessing a progressive increase in the vaccination day by day.

68.55% of total vaccinated beneficiaries are from 10 States.

81.58% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 6 States.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,835 newly recovered cases. 1,773 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 482 in Tamil Nadu.

India’s present active caseload now consists of just 1.26% of India’s total Positive Cases. India’s total Active Caseload has dropped to 1.37 lakh (1,37,567) today.

86.25% of the new cases are from 6 States.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,471. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,611, while Tamil Nadu reported 477 new cases.

Six States account for 78.3%of the new deaths.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (38). Kerala follows with 16 daily deaths. Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh have 5 new deaths each.