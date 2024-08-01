Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, and MoS Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions stated that Government has launched the Pension Adalat as an effective platform for redressal of pensioners’ grievances received on Centralized Pension Grievances Redress and Monitoring System (CPENGRAM) portal in his written reply to an unstarred question today in Rajya Sabha.

Dr. Jitendra Singh shared that more than 70 percent pension grievances redressed by Pension Adalats from 2017 to 2024. During the period 10-Pension Adalats have been conducted in which 24926 cases were taken up and 17760 cases were disposed. The Minister also highlighted that thematic Pension Adalats on delayed pension cases, and family pension cases have been held in 2023-2024.

Highlighting the Government’s priority on employment, Dr Jitendra Singh categorically mentioned that Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi has directed all Ministries/Departments to work towards filling up of existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in Mission Mode.

He called this is a significant step forward towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the Prime Minister for providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring welfare of citizens.

The Minister also shared that vacant posts have been filled in mission mode as part of the Rozgar Mela launched by PM Modi on October 22, 2022. Recruitment in mission mode is occurring across Ministries, Departments, Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs), Autonomous Bodies, and Education and Health Institutions, either directly or through specified Recruitment Agencies, Dr. Singh added.