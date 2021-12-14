More than 7 lakh companies incorporated after announcement of Make in India programme

New Delhi : ‘Make in India’, is an initiative launched on 25th September 2014, a major national programme of the Government of India designed to facilitate investment, foster innovation, build best in class infrastructure, and make India a hub for manufacturing, design, and innovation. This was stated by Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.

The Minister further stated that the number of companies incorporated after the announcement of ‘Make in India’ programme are as under: –

Period No. of companies incorporated 25.09.2014 to 31.03.2021 7,30,013 01.04.2021 to 01.12.2021 1,12,697

Giving more details, the Minister stated that there are 6,69,819 number of Companies having Active status out of the 7,30,013 new companies incorporated during the period 25.09.2014 to 31.03.2021 and 1,12,207 companies are having Active status out of the 1,12,697 new companies incorporated during the period 01.04.2021 to 01.12.2021.

The Minister stated that development of a robust manufacturing sector continues to be a key priority of the Government. It was one of the unique ‘Vocal for Local’ initiatives that promoted India’s manufacturing domain to the world. ‘Make in India’ recognizes ‘ease of doing business’ as the single most important factor to promote entrepreneurship, the Minister added.