More than 67,000 Real Estate Projects registered in 30 States/UTs under RERA

New Delhi : As on 23rd July, 2021, 30 States/UTs have set up Real Estate Regulatory Authority. As per the information provided by various Real Estate Regulatory Authorities, as on 23rd July, 2021, 67,669 Real Estate Projects and 52,284 Real Estate Agents have been registered under RERA.

RERA has been effective in redressing the grievances of consumers. As per information provided by State/UTs, 70,601 complaints have been disposed off by Real Estate Regulatory Authorities till 23rd July, 2021.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.