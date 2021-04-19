MORE THAN 6000 PERSONS TOOK JAB OF COVID VACCINE IN STATE MANDIS DURING ONGOING PROCUREMENT SEASON

CHANDIGARH: Besides putting in place adequate COVID-19 protocols during ongoing procurement operations in all Mandis, the State Government has also started special camps to inoculate all stakeholders with vaccinating more than 6000 eligible persons so far.



The Punjab Government has set up Special Covid Vaccination Camps in all 154 Market Committees in the state to administer vaccine to the people above the age of 45 years visiting grain markets during the current Rabi Marketing Season.



Disclosing this here today, Chairman Punjab Mandi Board Mr. Lal Singh informed that 6000 beneficiaries including farmers who were there to get their crop procured, arthiyas, labourers and other eligible persons were vaccinated. He further said that Patiala was leading in this vaccination drive, where 1230 persons were inoculated followed by Ferozepur and Bathinda mandis where 1179 and 800 persons got vaccinated during ongoing procurement season.



To further motivate the farmers, Arthiyas, labourers and staff of procurement agencies for vaccination, the Chairman said that Mandi Board officials at district level are also visiting these special camps to cover maximum eligible people under this vaccination drive so that to ensure smooth and hassle free procurement on one hand and safety and well being of all stakeholders on the other during the current Marketing Season.

