More than 56.76 Crore vaccine doses provided to States/UTs

New Delhi : The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

VACCINE DOSES (As on 15 August 2021) SUPPLIED 56,76,14,390 IN PIPELINE 5,00,240 CONSUMPTION 54,02,53,875 BALANCE AVAILABLE 3,03,90,091

More than 56.76 crore (56,76,14,390) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 5,00,240 doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 54,02,53,875 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today).

More than 3.03 Cr (3,03,90,091) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered.