More than 5.2 lakh Common Service Centers [CSC] and approx. 1.5 lakh India Post offices being trained to assist last-mile Government buyers, sellers and service providers on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal

GeM has signed a Memorandum of Understanding [MoU] with Common Service Centre e-Governance Services India Ltd. [CSC-SPV], and Department of Post, Government of India, for the advocacy, outreach, mobilization, and capacity-building of last-mile Government buyers, sellers and service-providers in public procurement through the GeM portal.

The Government sponsored Sale- Purchase Service Portal-GeM through the Common Service Centre of the Department of Posts and India Post shall be beneficial for buyers, sellers and service providers as under:-

More than 5.2 lakh Common Service Centers [CSC] and approx. 1.5 lakh India Post offices across India are being trained to assist last-mile Government buyers, sellers and service providers with buyer/ seller registration, product catalogue upload and management, order acceptance, fulfilment and invoice generation functionality on the GeM portal. Value-added services such as photography of product images, packaging, logistics and shipment of packages through Speed Post and Business Parcel will be provided through India Post website. Online, print and office communication channels will also be delivered to sellers and service providers at charges defined by CSC and Department of Post. GeM Services offered through CSCs will be made available to all Government buyers at no charge. Rates for packaging materials and shipment of packages through Speed Post and Business Parcel through India Post website, online, print and office communication channels will be shared with CSCs. Further, Department of Post will ensure the availability of India Post packaging material including boxes, BOPP tapes, bubble-wrap, flyers and air sacks in-store at nearest post offices, facilitate the pick-up, transmission and delivery of Speed Post and Business Parcel as per standards defined by Department of Post, and ensure priority processing of all GeM labelled packages. No charges will be levied on sellers/service providers for the following services; Buyer Registration – For single-state and multi-state Cooperative Societies Seller Registration and Account Updation (with all KYC details) Charges to paid by sellers and service-providers for; Product/ Service Catalogue Upload & Management, and Value-added Services at Actuals (Packaging & logistics at CSC and India Post)

GeM has implemented various features and functionalities in an effort to increase transparency in public procurement. Some of these initiatives include-