More than 40,000 Amrit Sarovar dedicated to the country – significant achievement by the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India

In the 75th year of Independence, as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, Prime Minister has launched Mission Amrit Sarovar on 24th April, 2022 with the target to construct/ rejuvenate at least 75 Amrit Sarovars in each district across the country and with the objective to overcome the water crisis in rural areas of the country.

A target of construction of 50,000 Amrit Sarovars was set to be completed by 15th August, 2023. Within a short span of 11 months, so far, more than 40,000 Amrit Sarovars have been constructed, which constitutes 80% of the total target.

‘Jan Bhagidari’ has been the core of this Mission and involves people’s participation at all levels. So far 54088 user groups have been formed for each Amrit Sarovar. These user groups are fully involved during the entire process of development of Amrit Sarovar viz feasibility assessment, execution and its utilisation. States/UTs are leveraging the participation of freedom fighters, eldest members of the panchayat, family members of freedom fighters and martyrs, Padma Awardees, etc. for the purposes like laying of foundation stone of the designated Amrit Sarovar sites, flag hoisting on important dates like 26th January and 15th August. So far, 1784 freedom fighters, 18,173 eldest members of the panchayat, 448 family members of freedom fighters, 684 family members of martyrs and 56 Padma Awardees have participated in the Mission.

More significantly, Mission Amrit Sarovar is boosting the rural livelihood as the completed Sarovars have been identified for the purpose of different activities such as irrigation, fisheries, Duckery, cultivation of water chestnut and animal husbandry, etc. As of now 66% of user groups are engaged in Agriculture, 21% in fisheries, 6% involved in water chestnut & lotus cultivation and 7 % of groups are involved in Animal husbandry. These activities are being carried out by different user groups which are linked to each Amrit Sarovar.

‘Whole of Government’ approach is the soul of this Mission, wherein six Central Ministries, namely Ministry of Rural Development together with Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, are operational in convergence with technical organizations, namely Bhaskaracharya National Institute of Space Applications and Geo-Informatics (BISAG-N), and all the States/UTs Governments.

The highlight of this convergence is that the Ministry of Railway and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways are using the excavated soil/silt for infrastructure projects in the vicinity of the demarcated Amrit Sarovar sites.

Public and CSR Bodies are playing a significant role by contributing in construction/ rejuvenation of several Amrit Sarovars across the country.

The Mission Amrit Sarovar also aims qualitative implementation and development of Amrit Sarovar as a hub of local community activities and convergence with different Ministries for Amrit Sarovar Works.