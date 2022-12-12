More than 37.76 crore loans amounting to over Rs. 20.43 lakh crore disbursed since inception of Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana

New Delhi : As per data uploaded by the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) by Member Lending Institutions (MLIs) on Mudra portal, as on 25.11.2022, more than 37.76 crore loans amounting to over Rs. 20.43 lakh crore have been disbursed since inception of the Scheme in April 2015.

Giving more information, the Minister said that State/UT-wise details of loans disbursed under PMMY, including that of Maharashtra and Odisha are ANNEXED .

Referring to a Ministry of Labour and Employment (MoLE) survey, the Minister stated that MoLE conducted a large sample survey at the national level to assess employment generation under PMMY. As per the survey results, PMMY helped in generating 1.12 crore net additional employment during a period of approximately 3 years (i.e. from 2015 to 2018). At an overall level, Shishu category of loan constitutes about 66% of share among additional employment generated by establishments owned by MUDRA beneficiaries followed by Kishore (19%) and Tarun (15%) categories respectively.

Giving more details about the scheme, the Minister stated that Under PMMY, collateral-free institutional credit up to Rs. 10 lakh is provided by Member Lending Institutions (MLIs) i.e. Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs), Regional Rural Banks (RRBs), Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and Micro Finance Institutions (MFIs). Any individual, who is otherwise eligible to take a loan and has a business plan for small business enterprise can avail loan under the Scheme. He/She can avail loans for income generating activities in the manufacturing, trading, services sector and also for activities allied to agriculture across three loan products, viz. Shishu (loans up to Rs. 50,000), Kishore (loans above Rs. 50,000 and up to Rs. 5 lakh) and Tarun (loans above Rs. 5 lakh and up to Rs. 10 lakh).