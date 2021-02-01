More than 37.5 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID19

New Delhi: With a consistent rise in cumulative recoveries, India’s Recovery Rate has reached 97%, one of the highest globally. India’s total Active Caseload has dropped to 1.68 lakh (1,68,235) today. The active caseload now consists of just 1.56% of India’s total Positive Cases.

A total of 1,04,34,983 people have recovered so far. 11,858 patients have recovered and got discharged in the last 24 hours. The higher number of recoveries via-a-vis new cases has widened the gap between recovered and active cases to more than 1 crore (10,266,748).

India’s Daily New Cases continue to follow a downward trajectory. From an all-time high of 96,551 on 11th September, 2021, the country’s daily new positive cases have come down to 11,427 on 1st February,2021.

Country’s Daily new Deaths have fallen below the 120 mark. 118 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

As on 1st February, 2021, till 8:00 AM, more than 37.5 lakh (37,58,843) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise.

In the last 24 hours, 14,509 people were vaccinated across 253 sessions. 69,215 sessions have been conducted so far.

S. No. States/UTs Beneficiaries Vaccinated 1 A & N Islands 2,727 2 Andhra Pradesh 1,87,252 3 Arunachal Pradesh 9,651 4 Assam 38,106 5 Bihar 1,48,293 6 Chandigarh 3,447 7 Chhattisgarh 72,704 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 692 9 Daman & Diu 391 10 Delhi 56,818 11 Goa 4,117 12 Gujarat 2,47,891 13 Haryana 1,25,977 14 Himachal Pradesh 27,734 15 Jammu & Kashmir 26,634 16 Jharkhand 40,860 17 Karnataka 3,15,370 18 Kerala 1,65,171 19 Ladakh 1,128 20 Lakshadweep 807 21 Madhya Pradesh 2,98,376 22 Maharashtra 2,69,064 23 Manipur 3,987 24 Meghalaya 4,324 25 Mizoram 9,346 26 Nagaland 3,993 27 Odisha 2,06,424 28 Puducherry 2,736 29 Punjab 57,499 30 Rajasthan 3,30,797 31 Sikkim 2,020 32 Tamil Nadu 1,05,821 33 Telangana 1,68,606 34 Tripura 29,796 35 Uttar Pradesh 4,63,793 36 Uttarakhand 31,228 37 West Bengal 2,43,143 38 Miscellaneous 52,120 Total 37,58,843

86.47% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,730 newly recovered cases. 1,670 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 523 in Tamil Nadu.

11,427 daily new cases registered in the last 24 hours.

80.48% of the new cases are from 5 States and UTs.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,266. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,585, while Karnataka reported 522 new cases. Top two states, Kerala and Maharashtra cumulatively contributed 68.71% of new daily cases.

Six States/UTs account for 76.27% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (40). Kerala follows with 21 daily deaths and West Bengal with 9.