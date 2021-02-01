More than 37.5 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID19

New Delhi: With a consistent rise in cumulative recoveries, India’s Recovery Rate has reached 97%, one of the highest globally. India’s total Active Caseload has dropped to 1.68 lakh (1,68,235) today. The active caseload now consists of just 1.56% of India’s total Positive Cases.

A total of 1,04,34,983 people have recovered so far. 11,858 patients have recovered and got discharged in the last 24 hours. The higher number of recoveries via-a-vis new cases has widened the gap between recovered and active cases to more than 1 crore (10,266,748).

 

India’s Daily New Cases continue to follow a downward trajectory. From an all-time high of 96,551 on 11th September, 2021, the country’s daily new positive cases have come down to 11,427 on 1st February,2021.

 

Country’s Daily new Deaths have fallen below the 120 mark. 118 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

 

As on 1st February, 2021, till 8:00 AM, more than 37.5 lakh (37,58,843) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise.

 

In the last 24 hours, 14,509 people were vaccinated across 253 sessions. 69,215 sessions have been conducted so far.

 

S. No. States/UTs Beneficiaries Vaccinated
1 A & N Islands 2,727
2 Andhra Pradesh 1,87,252
3 Arunachal Pradesh 9,651
4 Assam 38,106
5 Bihar 1,48,293
6 Chandigarh 3,447
7 Chhattisgarh 72,704
8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 692
9 Daman & Diu 391
10 Delhi 56,818
11 Goa 4,117
12 Gujarat 2,47,891
13 Haryana 1,25,977
14 Himachal Pradesh 27,734
15 Jammu & Kashmir 26,634
16 Jharkhand 40,860
17 Karnataka 3,15,370
18 Kerala 1,65,171
19 Ladakh 1,128
20 Lakshadweep 807
21 Madhya Pradesh 2,98,376
22 Maharashtra 2,69,064
23 Manipur 3,987
24 Meghalaya 4,324
25 Mizoram 9,346
26 Nagaland 3,993
27 Odisha 2,06,424
28 Puducherry 2,736
29 Punjab 57,499
30 Rajasthan 3,30,797
31 Sikkim 2,020
32 Tamil Nadu 1,05,821
33 Telangana 1,68,606
34 Tripura 29,796
35 Uttar Pradesh 4,63,793
36 Uttarakhand 31,228
37 West Bengal 2,43,143
38 Miscellaneous 52,120
Total 37,58,843

 

86.47% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,730 newly recovered cases. 1,670 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 523 in Tamil Nadu.

 

11,427 daily new cases registered in the last 24 hours.

80.48% of the new cases are from 5 States and UTs.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,266. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,585, while Karnataka reported 522 new cases. Top two states, Kerala and Maharashtra cumulatively contributed 68.71% of new daily cases.

 

Six States/UTs account for 76.27% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (40). Kerala follows with 21 daily deaths and West Bengal with 9.

