More than 35 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID19

New Delhi: India’s total Active Caseload has dropped to less than 1.7 lakh (1,69,824) today.

The active caseload now consists of less than 1.6% (just 1.58%) of India’s total Positive Cases.

9 States/UTs have a higher weekly Positivity Rate than the national average. Kerala records highest weekly positivity rate with 12.20%, followed by Chhattisgarh with 7.30%.

27 States/UTs have weekly Positivity Rate less than the national average.

With a consistent rise in cumulative recoveries, India’s Recovery Rate has reached nearly 97% (96.98%). India’s recovery rate is one of the highest globally.

More than 1.04 cr (1,04,09,160) people have recovered so far. 14,808 patients have recovered and got discharged in the last 24 hours.

India has also significantly scaled up its COVID19 inoculation drive.

Over 5.7 lakh people have been vaccinated successively for the last 2 days.

As on 30thJanuary, 2021, till 8:00 AM, more than 35 lakh (35,00,027) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise.

In the last 24 hours, 5,71,974 people were vaccinated across 10,809 sessions. 63,687 sessions have been conducted so far.

S. No. States/UTs Beneficiaries Vaccinated 1 A & N Islands 2,727 2 Andhra Pradesh 1,79,038 3 Arunachal Pradesh 9,265 4 Assam 36,932 5 Bihar 1,10,396 6 Chandigarh 2,977 7 Chhattisgarh 62,529 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 607 9 Daman & Diu 333 10 Delhi 48,008 11 Goa 3,391 12 Gujarat 2,21,675 13 Haryana 1,23,935 14 Himachal Pradesh 22,918 15 Jammu & Kashmir 26,634 16 Jharkhand 33,119 17 Karnataka 3,07,891 18 Kerala 1,35,835 19 Ladakh 989 20 Lakshadweep 746 21 Madhya Pradesh 2,46,181 22 Maharashtra 2,61,320 23 Manipur 3,399 24 Meghalaya 4,200 25 Mizoram 8,497 26 Nagaland 3,973 27 Odisha 2,05,200 28 Puducherry 2,299 29 Punjab 54,988 30 Rajasthan 3,24,973 31 Sikkim 2,020 32 Tamil Nadu 97,126 33 Telangana 1,66,606 34 Tripura 27,617 35 Uttar Pradesh 4,63,793 36 Uttarakhand 25,818 37 West Bengal 2,21,994 38 Miscellaneous 50,078 Total 35,00,027

85.10% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 6,398 newly recovered cases. 2,613 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 607 in Karnataka.

13,083 daily new cases registered in the last 24 hours.

81.95% of the new cases are from 6 States and UTs.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 6,268. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,771, while Tamil Nadu reported 509 new cases.

137 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

Seven States/UTs account for 83.94% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (56). Kerala follows with 22daily deaths and Punjab with 11.