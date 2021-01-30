More than 35 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID19

New Delhi: India’s total Active Caseload has dropped to less than 1.7 lakh (1,69,824) today.

The active caseload now consists of less than 1.6% (just 1.58%) of India’s total Positive Cases.

 

https://i1.wp.com/static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image001FKSH.jpg?w=640

 

9 States/UTs have a higher weekly Positivity Rate than the national average. Kerala records highest weekly positivity rate with 12.20%, followed by Chhattisgarh with 7.30%.

 

https://i1.wp.com/static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image002O21D.jpg?w=640

 

 

27 States/UTs have weekly Positivity Rate less than the national average.

 

https://i0.wp.com/static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image003CVN6.jpg?w=640

 

With a consistent rise in cumulative recoveries, India’s Recovery Rate has reached nearly 97% (96.98%).  India’s recovery rate is one of the highest globally.

More than 1.04 cr (1,04,09,160) people have recovered so far. 14,808 patients have recovered and got discharged in the last 24 hours.

 

India has also significantly scaled up its COVID19 inoculation drive.

Over 5.7 lakh people have been vaccinated successively for the last 2 days.

https://i2.wp.com/static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image0044709.jpg?w=640

As on 30thJanuary, 2021, till 8:00 AM, more than 35 lakh (35,00,027) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise.

 

https://i2.wp.com/static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image0057Y9D.jpg?w=640

In the last 24 hours, 5,71,974 people were vaccinated across 10,809 sessions. 63,687 sessions have been conducted so far.

 

S. No. States/UTs Beneficiaries Vaccinated
1 A & N Islands 2,727
2 Andhra Pradesh 1,79,038
3 Arunachal Pradesh 9,265
4 Assam 36,932
5 Bihar 1,10,396
6 Chandigarh 2,977
7 Chhattisgarh 62,529
8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 607
9 Daman & Diu 333
10 Delhi 48,008
11 Goa 3,391
12 Gujarat 2,21,675
13 Haryana 1,23,935
14 Himachal Pradesh 22,918
15 Jammu & Kashmir 26,634
16 Jharkhand 33,119
17 Karnataka 3,07,891
18 Kerala 1,35,835
19 Ladakh 989
20 Lakshadweep 746
21 Madhya Pradesh 2,46,181
22 Maharashtra 2,61,320
23 Manipur 3,399
24 Meghalaya 4,200
25 Mizoram 8,497
26 Nagaland 3,973
27 Odisha 2,05,200
28 Puducherry 2,299
29 Punjab 54,988
30 Rajasthan 3,24,973
31 Sikkim 2,020
32 Tamil Nadu 97,126
33 Telangana 1,66,606
34 Tripura 27,617
35 Uttar Pradesh 4,63,793
36 Uttarakhand 25,818
37 West Bengal 2,21,994
38 Miscellaneous 50,078
Total 35,00,027

 

85.10% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 6,398 newly recovered cases. 2,613 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 607 in Karnataka.

https://i0.wp.com/static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image006LZO2.jpg?w=640

 

13,083 daily new cases registered in the last 24 hours.

81.95% of the new cases are from 6 States and UTs.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 6,268. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,771, while Tamil Nadu reported 509 new cases.

https://i2.wp.com/static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image007MIAZ.jpg?w=640

 

137 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

Seven States/UTs account for 83.94% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (56). Kerala follows with 22daily deaths and Punjab with 11.

https://i1.wp.com/static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image0081MW4.jpg?w=640

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR