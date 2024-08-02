More than 34 crore Ayushman cards created under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY)

As of 30.06.2024, more than 34.7 crore Ayushman cards have been created under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the country. State/UT-wise details of Ayushman cards created under AB-PMJAY are in Annexure I. The scheme is implemented in 33 States/UTs except the NCT of Delhi, West Bengal, and Odisha.

As of 30.06.2024, a total number of 7.37 crore hospital admissions worth Rs. One lakh crore have been authorized under the scheme. State/UT-wise details of the number of authorized hospital admissions under the scheme are in Annexure II.

Beneficiaries eligible under the scheme can create their Ayushman card at any time i.e. throughout the year. Eligible beneficiaries can either create the card themselves using Ayushman App or visit the nearest CSC or empanelled hospital to create their Ayushman card.

AB-PMJAY aims to provide health cover of Rs. 5 lakhs per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to approximately 55 crore beneficiaries corresponding to 12.34 crore families constituting the bottom 40% of India’s population. Eligible beneficiaries can avail of cashless and paperless healthcare services related to hospitalization across more than 29,000 empanelled hospitals in the country. In the latest national master of the Health Benefit Package (HBP), the scheme provides cashless healthcare services related to 1949 procedures across 27 medical specialties including General Medicine, Surgery, Cardiology, Oncology, etc.

Annexure-I

State/UT-wise details of Ayushman cards created under AB-PMJAY

State/UT No. of Ayushman cards

(in lakh) Andaman And Nicobar Islands 0.72 Andhra Pradesh 155.67 Arunachal Pradesh 1.41 Assam 174.37 Bihar 295.26 Chandigarh 1.88 Chhattisgarh 222.01 Dadra And Nagar Haveli Daman And Diu 0.14 Goa 0.82 Gujarat 255.95 Haryana 119.84 Himachal Pradesh 13.27 Jammu And Kashmir 85.94 Jharkhand 121.95 Karnataka 171.46 Kerala 76.70 Ladakh 1.89 Lakshadweep 0.35 Madhya Pradesh 402.45 Maharashtra 279.90 Manipur 6.13 Meghalaya 19.76 Mizoram 5.63 Nagaland 7.15 Puducherry 5.09 Punjab 87.97 Rajasthan 217.10 Sikkim 0.77 Tamil Nadu 73.59 Telangana 82.51 Tripura 19.61 Uttar Pradesh 511.16 Uttarakhand 57.08

Annexure-II

State/UT-wise details of the number of authorized hospital admissions under AB-PMJAY