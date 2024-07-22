More than 29.79 Crore Unorganized Workers have been registered on eShram Portal

The Ministry of Labour & Employment has launched eShram portal, a National Database of the Unorganised Workers on 26th August, 2021. It has been made available to the States/UTs for registration of unorganised workers including migrant workers on eShram portal. It allows an unorganised worker to register himself or herself on the portal on self-declaration basis.

The main objective of the eShram portal is to create a national database of unorganised workers seeded with Aadhaar, and facilitate delivery under existing Social Security and welfare Schemes to such workers.

As on dated 16.07.2024, more than 29.79 Crore unorganized workers, including migrant workers, have been registered on this portal and who have been issued eShram card.

The main features of eShram portal and benefits that are provided to the workers including North-Eastern States, are as follows:

(i) The registration in the portal is fully Aadhaar verified and Aadhaar seeded. Any unorganised worker can register himself or herself on the portal on a self-declaration basis.

(ii) eShram has a feature to capture family details of migrant workers.

(iii) Data of construction workers registered on eShram portal is shared with States/UTs to facilitate their registration in respective Building and other Construction Workers (BoCW) boards.

(iv) eShram has been integrated with National Career Service (NCS) Portal. An unorganised worker can register on NCS using his/ her Universal Account Number (UAN) and search for better job opportunities. An option/ link has also been provided to registrant on eShram portal to seamlessly register on NCS.

(v) eShram is also integrated with Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM). PM-SYM is a pension scheme for unorganised workers who are aged between 18-40 years. Using UAN (eShram) number, any unorganised worker can easily register on Maandhan portal.

(vi) To provide skill enhancement and apprenticeship opportunities to unorganised workers, eShram has been integrated with Skill India Digital portal of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

(vii) eShram is also integrated with myScheme portal. myScheme is a National Platform that aims to offer one-stop search and discovery of the Government schemes. It provides an innovative, technology-based solution to discover scheme information based upon the eligibility of the citizen. The platform helps the citizen to find the right Government schemes for them. It also guides on how to apply for different Government schemes. Through this integration, all the eShram registrants can check the schemes for which they are eligible.