More than 25 lakh Vaccine doses administered today till 7 pm

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 215 Crore (2,15,22,11,139) landmark milestone today. More than 25 lakh (25,79,383) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.
The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:
|Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
|HCWs
|1st Dose
|10414559
|2nd Dose
|10111510
|Precaution Dose
|6877308
|FLWs
|1st Dose
|18435627
|2nd Dose
|17706982
|Precaution Dose
|13382428
|Age Group 12-14 years
|1st Dose
|40630830
|2nd Dose
|30870450
|Age Group 15-18 years
|1st Dose
|61796405
|2nd Dose
|52662157
|Age Group 18-44 years
|1st Dose
|560917499
|2nd Dose
|514404403
|Precaution Dose
|77524220
|Age Group 45-59 years
|1st Dose
|203966521
|2nd Dose
|196640739
|Precaution Dose
|41435802
|Over 60 years
|1st Dose
|127625288
|2nd Dose
|122924316
|Precaution Dose
|43884095
|Cumulative 1st dose administered
|1023786729
|Cumulative 2nd dose administered
|945320557
|Precaution Dose
|183103853
|Total
|2152211139
Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:
|Date: 11th September, 2022 (604th Day)
|HCWs
|1st Dose
|53
|2nd Dose
|759
|Precaution Dose
|10304
|FLWs
|1st Dose
|90
|2nd Dose
|1382
|Precaution Dose
|18864
|Age Group 12-14 years
|1st Dose
|6023
|2nd Dose
|25847
|Age Group 15-18 years
|1st Dose
|3745
|2nd Dose
|16326
|Age Group 18-44 years
|1st Dose
|31924
|2nd Dose
|156453
|Precaution Dose
|1371611
|Age Group 45-59 years
|1st Dose
|8056
|2nd Dose
|53057
|Precaution Dose
|547056
|Over 60 years
|1st Dose
|4895
|2nd Dose
|32516
|Precaution Dose
|290422
|Cumulative 1st dose administered
|54786
|Cumulative 2nd dose administered
|286340
|Precaution Dose
|2238257
|Total
|2579383
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.