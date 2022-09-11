More than 25 lakh Vaccine doses administered today till 7 pm

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 215 Crore (2,15,22,11,139) landmark milestone today. More than 25 lakh (25,79,383) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10414559 2nd Dose 10111510 Precaution Dose 6877308 FLWs 1st Dose 18435627 2nd Dose 17706982 Precaution Dose 13382428 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 40630830 2nd Dose 30870450 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61796405 2nd Dose 52662157 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 560917499 2nd Dose 514404403 Precaution Dose 77524220 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203966521 2nd Dose 196640739 Precaution Dose 41435802 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127625288 2nd Dose 122924316 Precaution Dose 43884095 Cumulative 1st dose administered 1023786729 Cumulative 2nd dose administered 945320557 Precaution Dose 183103853 Total 2152211139

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 11th September, 2022 (604th Day) HCWs 1st Dose 53 2nd Dose 759 Precaution Dose 10304 FLWs 1st Dose 90 2nd Dose 1382 Precaution Dose 18864 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 6023 2nd Dose 25847 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 3745 2nd Dose 16326 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 31924 2nd Dose 156453 Precaution Dose 1371611 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 8056 2nd Dose 53057 Precaution Dose 547056 Over 60 years 1st Dose 4895 2nd Dose 32516 Precaution Dose 290422 Cumulative 1st dose administered 54786 Cumulative 2nd dose administered 286340 Precaution Dose 2238257 Total 2579383

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.