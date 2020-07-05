More than 25 crore saplings to be planted under the ‘Mission Vriksharopan-2020’ in Uttar Pradesh today

New Delhi: More than 25 crore saplings will be planted under the ‘Mission Vriksharopan-2020’ across Uttar Pradesh today. This record plantation in a single day will be carried out with people’s participation and inter-departmental coordination.

AIR correspondent reports that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the ‘MissionVriksharopan-2020’ in Kukarel forest in capital city Lucknow. Under this mission, medicinal, fruit yielding , environmental, shady, fodder, and other important plants of more than 201 species will be planted in a day through extensive public participation and interdepartmental coordination. According to a government spokesperson ‘MissionVriksharopan -2020 will be contribution of 26 state departments including Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department and various social organizations, voluntary organizations, public representatives, students including others. Out of 25 crore plants Forest Department will plant 10 crore plant and rest of more than 15 crore plants will be planted by the other state departments and institutions.

Geo tagging of all plantation sites will also be done. The plantation drive is focused on prevention of malnutrition, biodiversity conservation and plantation along the banks of Ganga and tributaries.

Under the specific garden plantation in each district – Smriti Vatika, Panchavati, Navagraha Vatika, Nakshatra Vatika, Harishankari will be planted.

