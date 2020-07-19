More than 23,600 people cured in the last 24 hours

New Delhi: Proactive measures of Central and State/UT governments of aggressive testing and timely diagnosis has helped in detecting cases early. Effective clinical management of the moderate and severe cases through a well executed Standard of Care protocol has ensured high rate of recovery among the COVID patients.

The last 24 hours saw a sharp increase of 23,672 COVID patients recovering. The gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases has further increased to 3,04,043. The total number of recovered cases is 6,77,422. The recovery rate as of now is at 62.86%.

Medical attention is being provided to all the 3,73,379 active cases, in hospitals and home isolation.

The country’s testing infrastructure has been substantially ramped up. The testing strategy prescribed by ICMR allows all registered medical practitioners to recommend testing. The Rapid Antigen Point of Care (POC) Test coupled with the facilitation of widespread gold-standard RT-PCR based testing by States/UTs has resulted in a surge in the number of samples tested. 3,58,127 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours. With total of 1,37,91,869 samples tested the testing per million (TPM) for India has reached 9994.1.

Consistently expanding diagnostic lab network comprises of 1262 labs, including 889 labs in the government sector and 373 private labs. These include:

• Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 648 (Govt: 397 + Private: 251)

• TrueNat based testing labs: 510 (Govt: 455 + Private: 55)

• CBNAAT based testing labs: 104 (Govt: 37 + Private: 67)

