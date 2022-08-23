More than 22 lakh Vaccine doses administered today till 7 pm

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 210 Crore (2,10,55,84,617) landmark milestone today. More than 22 lakh (22,58,434) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10413708 2nd Dose 10103580 Precaution Dose 6671471 FLWs 1st Dose 18433917 2nd Dose 17693350 Precaution Dose 12976505 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 40060189 2nd Dose 29723967 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61584297 2nd Dose 52075641 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 560350304 2nd Dose 512200775 Precaution Dose 53283946 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203858566 2nd Dose 196113540 Precaution Dose 30915918 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127552404 2nd Dose 122576789 Precaution Dose 38995750 Cumulative 1st dose administered 1022253385 Cumulative 2nd dose administered 940487642 Precaution Dose 142843590 Total 2105584617

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 23rd August, 2022 (585th Day) HCWs 1st Dose 45 2nd Dose 362 Precaution Dose 10647 FLWs 1st Dose 77 2nd Dose 779 Precaution Dose 26287 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 40909 2nd Dose 65843 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 11937 2nd Dose 32272 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 26056 2nd Dose 106362 Precaution Dose 1122240 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 4664 2nd Dose 25516 Precaution Dose 553291 Over 60 years 1st Dose 3158 2nd Dose 16008 Precaution Dose 211981 Cumulative 1st dose administered 86846 Cumulative 2nd dose administered 247142 Precaution Dose 1924446 Total 2258434

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.