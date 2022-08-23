National

More than 22 lakh Vaccine doses administered today till 7 pm

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 210 Crore (2,10,55,84,617landmark milestone today. More than 22 lakh (22,58,434) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10413708
2nd Dose 10103580
Precaution Dose 6671471
FLWs 1st Dose 18433917
2nd Dose 17693350
Precaution Dose 12976505
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 40060189
  2nd Dose 29723967
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61584297
  2nd Dose 52075641
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 560350304
2nd Dose 512200775
Precaution Dose 53283946
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203858566
2nd Dose 196113540
Precaution Dose 30915918
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127552404
2nd Dose 122576789
Precaution Dose 38995750
Cumulative 1st dose administered 1022253385
Cumulative 2nd dose administered 940487642
Precaution Dose 142843590
Total 2105584617

 

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 23rd August, 2022 (585th Day)
HCWs 1st Dose 45
2nd Dose 362
Precaution Dose 10647
FLWs 1st Dose 77
2nd Dose 779
Precaution Dose 26287
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 40909
  2nd Dose 65843
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 11937
  2nd Dose 32272
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 26056
2nd Dose 106362
Precaution Dose 1122240
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 4664
2nd Dose 25516
Precaution Dose 553291
Over 60 years 1st Dose 3158
2nd Dose 16008
Precaution Dose 211981
Cumulative 1st dose administered 86846
Cumulative 2nd dose administered 247142
Precaution Dose 1924446
Total 2258434

 

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.