More than 2.24 lakh Persons Vaccinated against COVID19 till now; 17,072 beneficiaries vaccinated in 6 States on DAY2

New Delhi: India has vaccinated the highest number of persons on Day1 under its COVID19 vaccination program, the world’s largest such exercise. This is much higher than many other countries such as USA, the UK and France.

Total of 2,24,301 beneficiaries have been vaccinated till today as per the provisional report.

The second day of the massive countrywide COVID-19 vaccination program was also conducted successfully. A total of 553 sessions were held in six States (today being Sunday). 17,072 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Day2, as per the provisional reports.

S. No. State Sessions held 1 Andhra Pradesh 308 2 Arunachal Pradesh 14 3 Karnataka 64 4 Kerala 1 5 Manipur 1 6 Tamil Nadu 165 All India 553

States/UTs have been advised to plan COVID19 vaccination sessions four days in a week to minimize disruption of the Routine Health Services. Some States have already publicized their weekly vaccination days.

Total of 447 AEFIs have been reported on 16th Jan & 17th Jan’21. Out of these, three required hospitalization. Of these, one has been discharged from Northern Railway Hospital Delhi within 24 hours; one has been discharged from AIIMS Delhi; and one is under observation in AIIMS Rishikesh and is being monitored.

Most of the AEFIs reported so far are minor like Fever, Headache, Nausea etc.

An Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) is any unexpected medical occurrence which follows immunization which may not be related to vaccine or vaccination process. Protocols are in place for reporting, immediate case management at vaccination session site, transportation and hospitalization and further care of such cases. Protocols are also in place for systematic investigation and causality assessment of serious AEFIs.

A meeting was held with all States/UTs today for review of progress, identification of bottle-necks and to plan corrective actions as the vaccination program moves ahead.

