More than 18.56 lakh candidates signed-up on ‘FutureSkills PRIME’ for Re-skilling/Up-skilling of IT Manpower

The Government considers the next decade as ‘India Techade’. India over the last 9 years has become a pre-eminent nation in developing technologies for the benefit and transforming the lives of its citizens. India continues to lead in AI talent and skill penetration according to recent reports. The Stanford AI Index 2024 highlights that India tops global AI skill penetration rates and AI talent concentration. India’s AI skill penetration is rated at 2.8, surpassing the United States (2.2) and Germany (1.9)​. Additionally, India’s AI talent concentration has seen significant growth, with a 263% increase from 2016 onwards​. As per the BCG-NASSCOM report 2024, the AI market in India is witnessing robust growth, projected at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25-35%.

‘FutureSkills PRIME’ for Re-skilling/Up-skilling of IT Manpower

AI may result in automating some routine jobs but will also result in job creation in various data science, data curation, etc. This will require reskilling and upskilling, for which Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has initiated ‘FutureSkills PRIME’ a programme for Re-skilling/Up-skilling of IT Manpower for Employability in 10 new/emerging technologies including Artificial Intelligence. Under this programme so far, 18.56 Lakh+ candidates have signed-up on the FutureSkills PRIME Portal, out of which, 3.37 Lakhs+ candidates have completed their course.

Centers of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence

Under the Scheme of Centers of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence implemented by MeitY in partnership with NASSCOM, Startups are supported for developing AI based tools and applications that are of use for manufacturing companies. Several such solutions have been deployed by companies in manufacturing sector.

‘YUVAi: Youth for Unnati and Vikas with AI’

In addition, National e-Governance Division (NeGD), MeitY in collaboration with its partners, has implemented ‘YUVAi: Youth for Unnati and Vikas with AI’- A National Programme for School Students with the objective of enabling school students from classes 8th to 12th with AI tech and social skills in an inclusive manner. The programme will provide a platform for youth to learn and apply AI skills in 8 thematic areas- Krishi, Aarogya, Shiksha, Paryavaran, Parivahan, Grameen Vikas, Smart Cities and Vidhi aur Nyaay.