More than 16.37 Cr Vaccine doses administered in the age group 18-44, so far

New Delhi : In a significant achievement, India’s Cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage has surpassed 46.72 crore (46,72,59,775), as per the 7 pm provisional report today. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June. More than 53.72 lakh (53,72,302) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report

27,90,366 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 4,98,407 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 15,52,16,851 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 85,77,075 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Five States namely Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 Crore Cumulative Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

The table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S.No. State 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1 A & N Islands 94484 336 2 Andhra Pradesh 3534970 201725 3 Arunachal Pradesh 362828 871 4 Assam 4462363 167795 5 Bihar 10115917 368219 6 Chandigarh 324833 5054 7 Chhattisgarh 3806084 147604 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 247998 258 9 Daman & Diu 168580 952 10 Delhi 3650952 339376 11 Goa 518534 14893 12 Gujarat 11172220 579286 13 Haryana 4558893 337382 14 Himachal Pradesh 1600816 5454 15 Jammu & Kashmir 1535514 64523 16 Jharkhand 3715158 179180 17 Karnataka 10198795 502110 18 Kerala 3855372 313765 19 Ladakh 88847 69 20 Lakshadweep 25118 187 21 Madhya Pradesh 15053140 728556 22 Maharashtra 11725423 656232 23 Manipur 555079 2957 24 Meghalaya 463512 1019 25 Mizoram 357032 1547 26 Nagaland 354427 955 27 Odisha 5028813 409837 28 Puducherry 265651 2658 29 Punjab 2535858 117164 30 Rajasthan 10669673 842322 31 Sikkim 303745 458 32 Tamil Nadu 9056143 564974 33 Telangana 5237149 596037 34 Tripura 1156909 22744 35 Uttar Pradesh 19260128 799243 36 Uttarakhand 2063673 52697 37 West Bengal 7092220 548636 Total 155216851 8577075

The cumulative vaccination coverage of 46,72,59,775 vaccine doses is segregated based on population priority groups, as follows.

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage Healthcare workers Frontline workers People Aged 18-44 Years People Aged ≥ 45 Years People Aged ≥ 60 Years Total 1st Dose 10305763 17945119 155216851 105216437 75266207 363950377 2nd Dose 7844521 11321388 8577075 39085088 36481326 103309398

As on Day-197 of the vaccination drive (31st July, 2021), total 53,72,302 vaccine doses were given. 38,22,241 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 15,50,061 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 P.M. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

Date: 31st July, 2021 (197th Day) Healthcare workers Frontline workers People Aged 18-44 Years People Aged ≥ 45 Years People Aged ≥ 60 Years Total 1st Dose 2910 9342 2790366 718376 301247 3822241 2nd Dose 21337 67127 498407 632393 330797 1550061

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.