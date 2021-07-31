More than 16.37 Cr Vaccine doses administered in the age group 18-44, so far

New Delhi : In a significant achievement, India’s Cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage has surpassed 46.72 crore (46,72,59,775), as per the 7 pm provisional report today. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June. More than 53.72 lakh (53,72,302) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report
27,90,366 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 4,98,407 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 15,52,16,851 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 85,77,075 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Five States namely Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 Crore Cumulative Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.
The table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.
|S.No.
|State
|1st Dose
|2nd Dose
|1
|A & N Islands
|94484
|336
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|3534970
|201725
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|362828
|871
|4
|Assam
|4462363
|167795
|5
|Bihar
|10115917
|368219
|6
|Chandigarh
|324833
|5054
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3806084
|147604
|8
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|247998
|258
|9
|Daman & Diu
|168580
|952
|10
|Delhi
|3650952
|339376
|11
|Goa
|518534
|14893
|12
|Gujarat
|11172220
|579286
|13
|Haryana
|4558893
|337382
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|1600816
|5454
|15
|Jammu & Kashmir
|1535514
|64523
|16
|Jharkhand
|3715158
|179180
|17
|Karnataka
|10198795
|502110
|18
|Kerala
|3855372
|313765
|19
|Ladakh
|88847
|69
|20
|Lakshadweep
|25118
|187
|21
|Madhya Pradesh
|15053140
|728556
|22
|Maharashtra
|11725423
|656232
|23
|Manipur
|555079
|2957
|24
|Meghalaya
|463512
|1019
|25
|Mizoram
|357032
|1547
|26
|Nagaland
|354427
|955
|27
|Odisha
|5028813
|409837
|28
|Puducherry
|265651
|2658
|29
|Punjab
|2535858
|117164
|30
|Rajasthan
|10669673
|842322
|31
|Sikkim
|303745
|458
|32
|Tamil Nadu
|9056143
|564974
|33
|Telangana
|5237149
|596037
|34
|Tripura
|1156909
|22744
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|19260128
|799243
|36
|Uttarakhand
|2063673
|52697
|37
|West Bengal
|7092220
|548636
|Total
|155216851
|8577075
The cumulative vaccination coverage of 46,72,59,775 vaccine doses is segregated based on population priority groups, as follows.
|Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
|Healthcare workers
|Frontline workers
|People Aged 18-44 Years
|People Aged ≥ 45 Years
|People Aged ≥ 60 Years
|Total
|1st Dose
|10305763
|17945119
|155216851
|105216437
|75266207
|363950377
|2nd Dose
|7844521
|11321388
|8577075
|39085088
|36481326
|103309398
As on Day-197 of the vaccination drive (31st July, 2021), total 53,72,302 vaccine doses were given. 38,22,241 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 15,50,061 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 P.M. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.
|Date: 31st July, 2021 (197th Day)
|Healthcare workers
|Frontline workers
|People Aged 18-44 Years
|People Aged ≥ 45 Years
|People Aged ≥ 60 Years
|Total
|1st Dose
|2910
|9342
|2790366
|718376
|301247
|3822241
|2nd Dose
|21337
|67127
|498407
|632393
|330797
|1550061
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.