More than 15 lakh Vaccine doses administered today till 7 pm

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 213.69 Crore (2,13,69,99,408) today. More than 15 lakh (15,68,238) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10414310 2nd Dose 10109012 Precaution Dose 6816394 FLWs 1st Dose 18435056 2nd Dose 17703123 Precaution Dose 13262739 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 40480887 2nd Dose 30514020 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61734632 2nd Dose 52492392 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 560745777 2nd Dose 513734456 Precaution Dose 69420054 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203935321 2nd Dose 196476752 Precaution Dose 38049238 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127603757 2nd Dose 122814043 Precaution Dose 42257445 Cumulative 1st dose administered 1023349740 Cumulative 2nd dose administered 943843798 Precaution Dose 169805870 Total 2136999408

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 05th September, 2022 (598th Day) HCWs 1st Dose 21 2nd Dose 173 Precaution Dose 7655 FLWs 1st Dose 36 2nd Dose 293 Precaution Dose 15280 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 14533 2nd Dose 32187 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 4960 2nd Dose 15584 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 16368 2nd Dose 59347 Precaution Dose 831577 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 2778 2nd Dose 13265 Precaution Dose 381058 Over 60 years 1st Dose 3045 2nd Dose 8725 Precaution Dose 161353 Cumulative 1st dose administered 41741 Cumulative 2nd dose administered 129574 Precaution Dose 1396923 Total 1568238

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.