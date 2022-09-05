National

More than 15 lakh Vaccine doses administered today till 7 pm

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 213.69 Crore (2,13,69,99,408today. More than 15 lakh (15,68,238) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10414310
2nd Dose 10109012
Precaution Dose 6816394
FLWs 1st Dose 18435056
2nd Dose 17703123
Precaution Dose 13262739
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 40480887
  2nd Dose 30514020
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61734632
  2nd Dose 52492392
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 560745777
2nd Dose 513734456
Precaution Dose 69420054
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203935321
2nd Dose 196476752
Precaution Dose 38049238
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127603757
2nd Dose 122814043
Precaution Dose 42257445
Cumulative 1st dose administered 1023349740
Cumulative 2nd dose administered 943843798
Precaution Dose 169805870
Total 2136999408

 

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 05th September, 2022 (598th Day)
HCWs 1st Dose 21
2nd Dose 173
Precaution Dose 7655
FLWs 1st Dose 36
2nd Dose 293
Precaution Dose 15280
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 14533
  2nd Dose 32187
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 4960
  2nd Dose 15584
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 16368
2nd Dose 59347
Precaution Dose 831577
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 2778
2nd Dose 13265
Precaution Dose 381058
Over 60 years 1st Dose 3045
2nd Dose 8725
Precaution Dose 161353
Cumulative 1st dose administered 41741
Cumulative 2nd dose administered 129574
Precaution Dose 1396923
Total 1568238

 

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

